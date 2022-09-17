[NTD, Beijing, September 16, 2022]On Wednesday (September 14), the 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (hereinafter referred to as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Border guards from two member states, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, exchanged fire on the day of the summit. On the last day of the meeting, the two countries exchanged fire again.

After a brief confrontation this week, Tajikistan’s border guards opened fire on several posts in the disputed mountainous border area, the Kyrgyz Border Service said on Tuesday, accusing Tajik forces of using tanks, armored personnel carriers and mortars , saying “this is an unusual escalation of tensions between the two neighbouring countries”.

The Kyrgyz Border Service added that Tajik troops then entered at least one Kyrgyz village and shelled the airport and adjacent areas in the town of Batken. The country’s border guards fought back.

Tajikistan accused Kyrgyz forces of shelling one of its posts and seven villages with “heavy weapons”. Authorities in the Tajikistan city of Isfara said one civilian was killed and three wounded in the clashes.

Kyrgyzstan reported that 31 people were injured overnight in the country’s southern province of Batken. Authorities said they were evacuating nearby villages as “heavy fighting” continued.

The conflict comes as the two countries join the leaders of 15 countries including Russia, Turkey and China at the SCO summit.

At the dinner on the 15th, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Tajikistan President Emomali Rakhmo and some other leaders also took a group photo together.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are both Russia’s allies and have Russian military bases, but the two countries have fought a frequent border dispute that nearly led to an all-out war between the two former Soviet republics last year.

Almost half of the 970-kilometer-long border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is disputed, and progress has been slow in demarcation in recent years.

During the clashes on the 14th, the Tajikistan side said in a statement that the Kyrgyz border guards fired unprovoked shots and mortars at its posts, killing one border guard and wounding the other two. Kyrgyzstan did not immediately report casualties.

Russia called on its Central Asian allies to take urgent measures to bring the situation on the border between the two countries back under control, RIA Novosti reported on the 14th, citing a foreign ministry source.

On the day of the SCO summit, Pakistan, another member of the SCO, also opened fire with its neighbors. The Taliban said on the 14th that after Pakistani soldiers tried to build a military structure on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, the Taliban and Pakistani security forces exchanged fire, killing many on both sides.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi said: “Pakistani forces tried to set up a military post near the border, which was against the rules, and when Taliban forces approached the building, Pakistani forces had opened fire.”

Pakistan’s military said its forces fought back against cross-border firing by militants, killing three of the country’s soldiers.

Relations between Pakistan and the Taliban have been strained sharply in recent months over border issues.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Li Zhaoxi/responsible editor: Lin Qing)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/09/16/a103529699.html