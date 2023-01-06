Original title: During the Spring Festival, Jiangxi will welcome 5 times of cold air, low temperature, rain, snow and freezing weather

Today (January 6) afternoon, the Jiangxi Provincial Climate Center released the climate trend forecast for the Spring Festival travel season. It is expected that during the “Spring Festival Transport” period (January 7-February 15), Jiangxi’s climate will be warm and dry in the early stage and wet and cold in the late stage, with less precipitation overall and an average temperature of 7-8°C in the province. Among them, the coldest period is from late January to early February, with periodic low-temperature rain, snow and freezing weather.

From January 14th to 16th, 23rd to 25th, 29th to 31st, and February 6th to 8th, and 11th to 13th, there will be 5 cold airs in Jiangxi. At the extreme minimum temperature, it can reach minus 5°C to minus 3°C in northern Jiangxi and central Jiangxi, and minus 7°C to minus 5°C in some mountainous areas. It is estimated that the average precipitation in Jiangxi during the Spring Festival this year will be 85-105 mm, which is 10-20% less. Among them, 95-120 mm in northern Jiangxi, 0-20% less; 80-100 mm in central Jiangxi, 1-30% less; 75-85 mm in southern Jiangxi, 1-20% less. In the early stage, there were more forest fire-risk weather, air pollution rainwashing and diffusion conditions were deviated, and meteorological drought in some areas will rise.

Concerns and Suggestions:

1. Prevent the impact of high-impact weather such as strong winds and cooling and periodic low-temperature rain, snow and freezing on the Spring Festival travel. Relevant departments should make plans in advance and take effective measures to prepare for wind, rain, cold, and freezing.

2. Strengthen energy supply guarantee and safe production scheduling. Relevant departments need to plan ahead of time to ensure the supply of coal, electricity, oil, gas, transportation and other energy sources and the scheduling of safe production.

3. Strengthen forest fire prevention and other work. All localities should strengthen the control of wild fire sources, and seize favorable weather to carry out ecological artificial rainfall enhancement operations.

(Headquarters reporter Xiong Fang)