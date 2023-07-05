Home » Durum wheat jumps to 820 dollars after Russian threats. Ft: Xi warns Putin about the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Mattarella: military confrontation subtracts resources from human development
Durum wheat jumps to 820 dollars after Russian threats. Ft: Xi warns Putin about the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Mattarella: military confrontation subtracts resources from human development

18:31

Ukraine: Italy 4th for imports of wheat, corn and sunflower oil

Ukraine: Italy 4th for imports of wheat, corn and sunflower oil

Italy, with an overall 6.3% of total Ukrainian exports of agricultural products, including wheat, corn and sunflower oil, is in fourth place behind China (24.3%), Spain (18.3%) and Turkey (10%) among the countries that have benefited the most from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the UN agreement that has unblocked trade flows from Ukrainian ports. These are the data released by the Centro Studi Divulga, a few days before the expiry, scheduled for July 17, of the agreement which risks not being renewed.

In one year, almost 32.8 million tons of agricultural products left the war zone, including corn (51% equal to 16.8 million tons), wheat (27% equal to 8.9 million tons), oil of sunflower (11% between oil and seeds equal to 3.5 million tons) and other secondary products, moving from the three ports included in the agreement Chornomorsk (38.7% of the total), Yuzhny (31.9%) and Odessa (29.4%). A total of almost 2.1 million tons of products arrived in Italy, of which 65.7% is corn (1.3 million tons), 21.1% equal to 435 thousand tons is soft wheat while 5% it is sunflower oil (100 thousand tons).

