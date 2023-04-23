Dušan Lajović against Andrej Rubljov in the final of the Serbian Open | Sport

Dušan Lajović will play against Andrej Rubljov in the final of the Serbian Open.

Source: Profimedia

Dušan Lajović is going for the title in Banja Luka. He defeated Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, then Miomir Kecmanovic in the semifinals, and now he is waiting for a Russian player Andrei Rublev (Sunday, 2 p.m.). The man who celebrated last year at the tournament in Belgrade will have the opportunity to win another title in a short space of time, as he recently lifted the cup in Monte Carlo.

After a great fight and three hours of play, Lajović turned the tables against Kecmanović (4:6, 7:6, 6:4) and will try to recover for the final. “To be honest, I drew this match. Misa played better for a set and a half, I had no solutions for his game. I managed to win the tiebreak and when I won the set I felt that I was finally on the court. We were physically exhausted, the service meant nothing in the third set, we were so tired. I hope to rest for the final,” said Lajović after the match.

A clash with the Russian tennis player awaits him, it is interesting that he has won in two matches so far, both on clay, albeit in 2016 and 2019. “There are no secrets between us, we know each other well, we often train together in Spain. He is in the shape of his life, but I also play outstanding tennis. I need to recover and I hope to enjoy the final, as well as the audience,” concluded Lajović.