Dušan Lajović surrendered the match in Cincinnati | Sport

Dušan Lajović surrendered the match at the tournament in Cincinnati.

Source: Profimedia

Dušan Lajović had to surrender the match at the tournament in Cincinnati. He took the field against Taylor Fritz and got hurt. The American was leading 5:0 in the first set when the Serbian player went to his bench and explained to him that he was unable to continue the duel.

It seems to be a foot injury as he had huge problems with movement. In none of the five games, Dušan did not manage to win a single point, all 15 were won by Fritz. Lajović asked for the help of a doctor, he explained that he had a problem, they asked him if he wanted a medical time-out after the third game, but he decided to try to return to the field. There was no progress in the game after that, so there was no other choice.

This is a heavy blow for Dušan, who has just started to find the right form. He defeated the sixth player in the world, Janik Siner, and showed that he is getting into the rhythm before the US Open. Now the last Grand Slam of the season is under question, although there is time for additional analysis since the tournament starts on August 28. As far as Fritz is concerned, he passed and is waiting for a better one from the Novak Djokovic – Gael Monfils match.

