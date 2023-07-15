Home » Dušan Tadić is going to Saudi Arabia | Sport
World

Dušan Tadić is going to Saudi Arabia | Sport

by admin
Dušan Tadić is going to Saudi Arabia | Sport

Dušan Tadić could also move to the league in the biggest expansion in the world, outside of Europe.

Source: MN Press

Captain of the Serbian national team Dusan Tadic (34) could go to the Saudi club Al Khalij, announced the best-informed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Eagles Leader parted ways with Ajax on Friday after five years, he has an offer to continue his career in Asia, in the team led by Portuguese Pedro Emanuel.

In the previous days, it was speculated that he would Tadic could go to Besiktasbut now it appears that he will go to Saudi Arabia as well Sergej Milinković-Savić, who has already borrowed the equipment of Al Hilal after eight years in Lazio, ai Aleksandar Mitrović wants to go to Arabia. Although his Fulham side rejected the initial offer from Sergej’s club, Mitar has apparently reached an agreement with the Saudi side and is ready to leave the Premier League for Arabia at the age of 29.

If both Mitrović and Tadić join Milinković-Savić, it will completely direct the attention of coach Dragan Stojković Pixi to the Asian continent, because one by one the bearer of the “eagles” game is leaving Europe. As things stand now, it seems certain that Dušan Vlahović will stay on the continent because Paris Saint-Germain is waiting to send Juventus an offer for him, but when it comes to the other biggest stars of the national team, it seems that we will soon only see them on broadcasts from Arabia.

See also  Ukraine latest news. Six months of war, Russian bombs on the Zaporizhzhia region. Mortar strike kills employee of the plant

During that time, he will come to Europe from the beginning of September for the remaining matches in the qualifiers for the European Championship, in the group in which our team is currently in second place with the same number of points as the leading Hungary. And after those games, he will leave Europe and go to Saudi Arabia, like a number of other football stars who have moved there this and previous months.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:14 Dragan Stojković Pixi Source: Mondo/ Anđela Pešić

Source: Mondo/ Anđela Pešić

You may also like

Signed the school contract, increases up to 190...

Diana Niven Bećirović biography | Entertainment

The heat suffocates Europe. And the Times decrees:...

SBK, TGPone Imola: Bautista dominates, Iannone burns with...

HRW Calls on South American and European Governments...

Bibras Natho responded to Lola Smiljanić’s calls Sports

The worst accident of the season in Formula...

Weather forecast July 16, 2023 | weather forecast

Daily horoscope for July 16, 2023 | Magazine...

Long Island serial killer arrested after 13 years

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy