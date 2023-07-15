Dušan Tadić is going to Saudi Arabia | Sport

Dušan Tadić could also move to the league in the biggest expansion in the world, outside of Europe.

Source: MN Press

Captain of the Serbian national team Dusan Tadic (34) could go to the Saudi club Al Khalij, announced the best-informed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Eagles Leader parted ways with Ajax on Friday after five years, he has an offer to continue his career in Asia, in the team led by Portuguese Pedro Emanuel.

In the previous days, it was speculated that he would Tadic could go to Besiktasbut now it appears that he will go to Saudi Arabia as well Sergej Milinković-Savić, who has already borrowed the equipment of Al Hilal after eight years in Lazio, ai Aleksandar Mitrović wants to go to Arabia. Although his Fulham side rejected the initial offer from Sergej’s club, Mitar has apparently reached an agreement with the Saudi side and is ready to leave the Premier League for Arabia at the age of 29.

If both Mitrović and Tadić join Milinković-Savić, it will completely direct the attention of coach Dragan Stojković Pixi to the Asian continent, because one by one the bearer of the “eagles” game is leaving Europe. As things stand now, it seems certain that Dušan Vlahović will stay on the continent because Paris Saint-Germain is waiting to send Juventus an offer for him, but when it comes to the other biggest stars of the national team, it seems that we will soon only see them on broadcasts from Arabia.

During that time, he will come to Europe from the beginning of September for the remaining matches in the qualifiers for the European Championship, in the group in which our team is currently in second place with the same number of points as the leading Hungary. And after those games, he will leave Europe and go to Saudi Arabia, like a number of other football stars who have moved there this and previous months.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:14 Dragan Stojković Pixi Source: Mondo/ Anđela Pešić

Source: Mondo/ Anđela Pešić

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

