Dušan Tadić scored a goal, but Ajax lost to Feyenoord and thus walked away from the title.

Source: Profimedia

Ajax lost to Feyenoord and moved away from the fight for the title (3:2). Dušan Tadić scored a goal for the turnaround of the “spearmen”, who failed to maintain their lead until the end. The guests scored two goals in the second half and celebrated. They are now six points behind their big rival.

Feyenoord took the lead in the fifth minute through Santiago Jimenez, but by halftime there was a reversal. In the 17th minute, Edson ALvarez equalized, and in the 37th, Tadić scored to give the home team the lead (2:1). In the second half, it was the visiting team that scored. In the 52nd minute, Sebastijan Šimanski equalized (2:2), and Lutšarel Gerdrida in the 86th minute brought victory, three points and a big celebration to the guests.

There are still eight games left until the end of the season and Feyenoord has a big point advantage and has everything in their hands. It has 61 points, Ajax is behind with 55, AZ Alkmar has 53 and a match less, and PSV 52 and a match less, which means that Tadić’s team can also fall from second place. See also his goal.