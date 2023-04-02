Dušan Vlahović cannot get in shape for Juventus.

Source: Profimedia/Nicola Campo

Dušan Vlahović shone in the jersey of the Serbian national team and led our national team to victory against Lithuania (2:0) and Montenegro (2:0) with three goals, but that it wasn’t enough for Massimiliano Allegri to choose him as a starter against Verona. Vlahović has been struggling with his form in Serie A for some time and has not been among the scorers since February, but instead of Allegri taking advantage of the good moment the striker is in, he decided to transfer him to the bench!?

The “Old Lady” celebrated 1:0 with Moise Kin’s goal in the 55th minute, and five minutes later Dušan Vlahović entered the game instead of the Italian (whom they bought from Everton for as much as 30 million euros), however, after half an hour on the field, he could not to make a difference, as he didn’t get any of the balls he needed.

Vlahović had only 12 contacts with the ball and managed to get rid of the ball on only two occasions and pass to his teammates, while he also lost six out of eight duels with Verona players. He did not manage to direct a single shot at the opponent’s goal, which speaks volumes about how Juventus’ game in this team is not adapted to the Serbian striker – who looks completely different when he wears the Serbian jersey, in which he is now a regular scorer.

It is possible that Allegri wanted to spare Vlahovic after two tied matches for Serbia, but it is difficult that the Serb, who wants to return to form as soon as possible, would ask to rest at all. He wants to play because that’s the only way he can get back in shape. Thus, Kean and Milik played in the attack instead of him, while Vlahović and Kostić came on and did not make a difference.