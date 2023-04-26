Home » Dušica Jakovljević entangled Mitra Mirić Entertainment
World

Dušica Jakovljević entangled Mitra Mirić Entertainment

by admin
Dušica Jakovljević entangled Mitra Mirić Entertainment

Mitar Mirić recorded a video with a black woman twice her age, and Dušica Jakovljević reacted violently on the networks because of certain frames and expressed her opinion.

Source: ATA Images/Anotnio Ahel

A month ago, Mitar Mirić released a new song “Daće Mitar”, for which he recorded a video in which he found himself with a young and attractive black woman, and this scene and the story from the video infuriated the leader of the Cooperative, Dušica Jakovljević.

Dušica announced herself on social networks after a local portal from the region published the headline “Mitar Mitić explained to the whole variety show how to make a hit in the sixties“, and in a post on Instagram, she gave her opinion on the subject.

“Aren’t you ashamed??? He explained how a 66-year-old old man promises a girl towers and cities to be with him – and this martyr… I am horrified“, wrote Dušica and added in the next post: “I’m sick“. Look at the shots from the video:

And watch the complete video for the song “Daće Mitar”:


Mitar Mirić – Daće Mitar
Izvor: YouTube/Grand Production

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

You may also like

Why Gigi Becali forgave referee Horațiu Feșnic

Jean Carroll testified about Trump’s rape | Info

Macron’s 100 days

DAIMLER BUSES / Reise und Bustouristik Schmid: 75...

Bild: “The drone with explosives dropped near Moscow...

The first talk between Volodymyr Zelensky and Xi...

Ukraine, media: Kiev attempted to kill Putin with...

Migrants, “in Italy they risk violations of human...

Primavera Sound joins the Festivals of the Community...

Follow today’s match LIVE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy