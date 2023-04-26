Dušica Jakovljević entangled Mitra Mirić Entertainment

Mitar Mirić recorded a video with a black woman twice her age, and Dušica Jakovljević reacted violently on the networks because of certain frames and expressed her opinion.

A month ago, Mitar Mirić released a new song “Daće Mitar”, for which he recorded a video in which he found himself with a young and attractive black woman, and this scene and the story from the video infuriated the leader of the Cooperative, Dušica Jakovljević.

Dušica announced herself on social networks after a local portal from the region published the headline “Mitar Mitić explained to the whole variety show how to make a hit in the sixties“, and in a post on Instagram, she gave her opinion on the subject.

“Aren’t you ashamed??? He explained how a 66-year-old old man promises a girl towers and cities to be with him – and this martyr… I am horrified“, wrote Dušica and added in the next post: “I’m sick“. Look at the shots from the video:

And watch the complete video for the song “Daće Mitar”:



Mitar Mirić – Daće Mitar Izvor: YouTube/Grand Production

