Dušica Jakovljević in the hospital Fun

Dušica Jakovljević posted a picture from the hospital where she has bandages, and she is facing a difficult period after the sixth season of Zadruga, which just ended.

Source: ATA Images/Antonio Ahel

Dušica published a photo with the doctor and said that she went into battle after several months of postponing the operationand in the picture he has bandages on his nose.

“And we started to fight… It turned out that it would be more difficult than we thought due to the delay of the operation for several months. First day with my best sinus doctor,” she wrote alongside a story she posted on Instagram.

Source: Instagram/dusicajakovljevic

On one occasion, she talked about the plastic surgeries and aesthetic procedures she had undergone, and revealed that worked, lips, breasts and teethbut this time an operation awaits her for health reasons.

“Not to answer individually… I’m fixing my sinuses using the best method, and after that I’ll have recovery, then surgery to deviate my nose. I need to rest, so I can answer questions from tomorrow…”, wrote Dušica.

Look how she looked in the Cooperative final.

