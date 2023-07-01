Home » Dušica Jakovljević tries silicones | Entertainment
After the presenter’s post on Instagram, many thought that Dušica Jakovljević was going for another plastic surgery.

Source: Instagram/dusicajakovljevic

During her visit to the doctor to agree on the operation, Dušica filmed herself trying silicones in the doctor’s office, so many asked if he will soon have a breast reconstruction.

It is known that for her 40th birthday she treated herself to silicone breasts in order to have “the way she wants”, and she underwent this procedure at the end of 2020. The operation then went well and the presenter did not hide her happiness that she fulfilled her wish, and since then she has been proudly highlighting her cleavage.

She did not reveal whether it was time for new silicones or she plans to install larger ones or, perhaps, she is still just thinking about it. “Choose your size,” she captioned the shot.

Source: Instagram/dusicajakovljevic

Dušica has never hidden what she has changed about herself, and so far these are: lips, teeth, breasts, eyebrows…

See how the presenter looked before the operations:


See description

FOR BIRTHDAY, SHE HAPPENED WITH SILICONES, NOW CHOOSES “NEW”: Dušica Jakovljević is trying on sizes – another operation?!

Hide description

BONUS VIDEO:

12:11 a.m. Dušica Jakovljević walks around the city in curves Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

