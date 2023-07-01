Dušica Jakovljević tries silicones | Entertainment

After the presenter’s post on Instagram, many thought that Dušica Jakovljević was going for another plastic surgery.

During her visit to the doctor to agree on the operation, Dušica filmed herself trying silicones in the doctor’s office, so many asked if he will soon have a breast reconstruction.

It is known that for her 40th birthday she treated herself to silicone breasts in order to have “the way she wants”, and she underwent this procedure at the end of 2020. The operation then went well and the presenter did not hide her happiness that she fulfilled her wish, and since then she has been proudly highlighting her cleavage.

She did not reveal whether it was time for new silicones or she plans to install larger ones or, perhaps, she is still just thinking about it. “Choose your size,” she captioned the shot.

Dušica has never hidden what she has changed about herself, and so far these are: lips, teeth, breasts, eyebrows…

See how the presenter looked before the operations:



