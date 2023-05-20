Home » Dušica Jakovljević was hit at school | Fun
World

by admin
Dušica Jakovljević recalled the day when she was hit instead of her friend, and she was not allowed to say what happened.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Host Dušica Jakovljević often talks about her private life, in particular about growing up in the ninetieswhich at that time was not at all easy for teenagers or their parents, and she recalled one unfortunate event, when she defended her friend.

It is known that she is a great optimist and that she always believes that after the rain comes the sun, so she is on small screens, and in private we can hardly see her without smiling, but she was also completely devastated by these tragedies that befell our country at the beginning of May.

“I try to in these days which have been quite difficult for all of us, I will be that journalist who will say that not everything is so black. The 90s were also difficult times, you couldn’t walk down the street if you had new sneakers without running out of them“, she said Dušica Jakovljević for the “Whatzuuuup” show, so she told how she got screwed.

“I had a situation… I’m from Dorćol, I went to primary school in Palas. Those two regions had quarrels, and I hung out with people from Palas and Dorćol. I had a situation with the girl who was a wrecker,who was looking for my friend, and she ran into me, so I got hit. I didn’t dare to admit it. Mom and Dad didn’t hit me. It was difficult for me, but I defended my friend,” the leader of the Cooperative recalled.

