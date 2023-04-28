Duško Ivanovic about Zadar and Real – Partizan | Sports

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet routinely entered the playoffs

Source: YouTube/KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet

After the routine and attractive victory of Crvena zvezda Meridianbet against Zadar at the beginning of the playoffs, the red and white coach Duško Ivanović said that he understood the initial nervousness with which his players entered the match. “The first game and the first moments of the playoffs were mostly nervous and that’s why we had three or four defenses that weren’t what they should have been. I think that after that we controlled the game, had control and patience in the attack.”

Ivanovic was asked if it meant a lot to him and the team that he scored the 100th point at the end. “I really didn’t pay attention to it, but the crowd and the players… You always have to play. The last attack normally we don’t play, but I think it was more than 24 seconds. Otherwise we don’t play”

Ivanovic was also asked about the brawl in Madrid during the match between Real and Partizan and he did not want to comment on it. “They have people in charge who are in charge of it and paid to do it,” he said.

00:13 Duško Ivanovic on the incidents at the derby and Madrid Source: MONDO/Nikola Lalović Source: MONDO/Nikola Lalović

The second match of the series between Zvezda and Zadar will be played in Croatia on May 8.

(WORLD)