At the press conference after Alba, the Red Star coach took the blame for this and every defeat.

Red Star Meridianbet is back easily lost to Alba in the “Pionir” hall, and the red-white coach Duško Ivanović took responsibility for that and all other defeats after the match.

“When a game is lost, feel free to write that it’s my fault, so that we don’t repeat it every time we lose. That’s what I really think. Don’t ask me again if it’s the coach’s fault, it is. Do you have any other questions?” Ivanović asked at the conference for journalists.

The Montenegrin expert criticized the determination of his players to try to solve everything with a shot for three, which did not serve them at all, so they ended the match with only made five 3-pointers in 28 attemptsfrom which they scored in the second half only one out of 16 attempts.

“In the second half, we didn’t play defense or attack, we didn’t have any options in attack. Our only option in attack was to shoot three-pointers, and today was not our day for three-pointers. The team that played more solidly in defense and was more patient won in the attack,” Ivanovic said.

“In the first half, we had the aggressiveness that you need to have against Alba. They are an atypical team, they play with patience in one-on-one situations, and when we stopped playing defense, they got easy baskets, while we wanted to make threes we get results quickly, and then we ran out of strength for it…”, added Ivanovic.

Asked about the fact that Zvezda’s shooters Nemanja Nedović, Luka Vildoza and Ognjen Dobrić scored only one three-pointer each, and collectively shot devastating 3/22Ivanovic said:

“Most of the shots were built, they were on their own, but a serious team can’t do that. You can win one of 20 games with a shot, but a serious team must have more solutions, penetration, a little faster play. Tonight we only wanted threes, we had open shots, but missed them. But that’s not the way to do something in the Euroleague. The second half is certainly not the way we’re going to do something.”

Crvena zvezda currently has a Euroleague record of 11-14 and is further away from the zone that leads to the playoffs. How many wins will it take to qualify? Ivanovic does not want to predict.

“I wouldn’t make a forecast now, it depends on those above us, but let’s look at us and try to win as many games as possible, so we’ll see in the end,” added the Montenegrin coach.

Zvezda will play their next Euroleague match next Thursday in Munich against Bayern.

