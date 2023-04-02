Duško Ivanovic points out that his team wants to continue the series of victories, but that the next visit is very inconvenient.

Source: MN Press

Red Star juri Partisan at the head of the ABA league and while they hope for a “black-and-white” setback, they must win. No more wrongdoing team Dusko Ivanovic, and after the team from Mali Kalemegdan ran out of chances to go to the Top 8 of the Euroleague, ABA is an absolute priority. The next match will be played on Monday at 18:00 in New Belgrade, where Maga will play as a guest.

“I will repeat everything I said in the announcement of the first game with this team, especially now that this team has shown with the results that it has quality along with youth and talent that we highlighted before the announcement of the first game. Now, along with that quality, they also have self-confidence, other has not changed, they play quickly in transition with a lot of counterattacks, and the recipe remains the same, firmly and stop them because we also want to continue our series“, Ivanovic said.

Experienced center Ognjen Kuzmic emphasized that he and his teammates know that Mega wins the series, but that the red and whites have a recipe for how to impose their style of play and win.

“A young team that wants to assert themselves, they are playing well, they have recorded a series of victories, and in addition they have several experienced players. They don’t change their style of play, they play fast, a lot of shots, counterattacks, the goal is to impose our rhythm and play our basketball because we want to win this gameKuzmic said.