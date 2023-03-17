Home World Duško Ivanovic on Top 8 and Barcelona | Sports
Duško Ivanovic on Top 8 and Barcelona | Sports

Crvena zvezda narrowly lost to Barcelona, ​​and its coach spoke after the match about the fight for placement in the Top 8 of the Euroleague.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Red Star lost to Barcelona in Spain, and coach of the Serbian team Dusko Ivanovic he gave a short commentary on the game in which the decision was decided in the last minute. “It was a tough match, a close match and Barcelona maybe played better in the last seconds than us,” he said after the match.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Barça. It was a difficult, certain match and Barcelona played better in the last possessions. In the decisive moments, when the winner was decided, Barça used their options better than us. We had little chance to enter the play-offs -of, but we will fight as if we have a great opportunity. It’s the same for us and we’ll see what happens in the end,” said the Red Star head coach.

Zvezda now has a score of 12-17 and a big gap behind the first team above the “line” for the Top 8, Baskonia (15-14). In the next round, the red and white team will play against the team from Vitoria, in which Ivanovic won the Spanish championship, played in the Final Four of the Euroleague and gained the status of a legend.

After that game, Zvezda will have matches against Asvel away, Olympiakos at home and Fenerbahce at home on April 13.

