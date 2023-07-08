Home » Dutch PM Resigns as Coalition Government Disbands Due to Immigration Policy Differences
Dutch PM Resigns as Coalition Government Disbands Due to Immigration Policy Differences

Dutch PM: Coalition government to be disbanded over immigration policy differences

Release time: 19:12, July 8, 2023 Source: China News Network

On July 7, local time, Dutch Prime Minister Rutte announced that he and his coalition government would resign collectively due to differences within the ruling coalition on immigration policy.

According to the “Dutch News (Dutch News)” website, Rutte said at a press conference held after the government cabinet meeting that night that the differences between the four political parties in the ruling coalition on immigration policy were “difficult to reconcile”, and he would represent the government to the King Willem-Alexander submits his written resignation. Rutte said that from a political and social point of view, immigration is a major and critical topic. Since we could not reach an agreement on this, we jointly decided at the cabinet meeting not to support this coalition government.

The current Dutch government was sworn in in January last year. It is the fourth time that Rutte has formed a government since he became prime minister in October 2010. According to reports, after the resignation of the coalition government, parliamentary elections are expected to be held in November this year. Until then, the current government will continue to function as a caretaker government. (produced by Zhou Jing)

