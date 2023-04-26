Home » Đuveč with zucchini | Magazine
Đuveč with zucchini | Magazine

If you want a light lunch that everyone likes, our suggestion is to make đuveč.

Simple dishes that are easy to prepare are great when it’s hot outside and we don’t want to spend a lot of time in front of the stove. Đuveč is a popular dish that is made from cheap ingredients and is ready in less than half an hour. For lunch, we suggest that you make a stew with zucchini, onion and carrot, and serve it only with bread. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

2 black onions
2 carrots
2 zucchini
2 tomatoes
1 clove of garlic
1 bunch of parsley

Preparation:

Chop the onion and fry, then add the carrot. When it softens a little, add the zucchini cut into cubes, then mix. Cover and simmer for about 7 minutes. Cut the tomato and put it in hot water for about 5-10 minutes, then peel off the skin and chop it finely. Add to the vegetables, season as desired, then add minced garlic and chopped parsley. Mix everything well and cook for another 10 minutes.

