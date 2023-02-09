Home World DW! São Paulo Design Week 2023 takes place in March – MONDO MODA
Holambra by Designers Vaso Coração @ disclosure

the 12th edition DW! Sao Paulo Design Week takes place from March 11 to 19, in São Paulo. More than 200 events are expected, held by 100 exhibitors, in different regions of the city. In its multiple approaches, the event has been broadening the understanding of the sector and pointing out ways for economic strengthening – Encouraging dialogue between creatives and the industry, with design as a strategic factor for market gain.
The actions of the São Paulo Design Week are carried out in person, digital or hybrid, and in different formats: exhibitions, installations, lectures, tours, talks, seminars, for example. Events can be open to the general public or invite-only. For end consumers or exclusive to industry professionals, paid or free.
Geographically, festival activities are spread across the city in design districts and hubs. There are stores, museums, educational institutions, malls, squares, art galleries, exhibition pavilions that receive the events.

