Dwayne Rock Johnson on Depression | Entertainment

It is not at all strange that famous people struggle with mental disorders like ordinary people and encounter depression or anxiety. They are the ones who openly and often talk about the problems they face, in order to make other people aware of the importance and prevention of them.

One of them is the actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as “The Rock”, who admitted that he struggled with depression for a long time after his divorce from his first wife Dani Garcia.

Johnson split from his ex-wife in 2007, after 10 years of marriage. And while Dwayne has previously opened up about his mental health struggles following his mother’s suicide attempt when he was 15, he has now shared the struggles that followed his divorce from Dani.

Speaking on “The Pivot” podcast, Dwayne admitted that his struggles with mental health began years ago, but he tried to hide how he really felt.

“I dropped out of school, but the interesting thing at the time is I didn’t know what mental health issues were. I didn’t know what depression was. I just knew I didn’t want to be there,” Johnson said on the podcast.

Also, he pointed out that he struggled with depression after his football career ended, but that everything was much stronger after his divorce from Dani. However, after the divorce, he was able to admit to himself that he had problems with his mental health, identified depression and was able to rely on friends.

“I knew what it was at the time and luckily I had friends that I could lean on and say, ‘Hey, I’m feeling a little shaky right now. I’m fighting with myself,'” he said, stressing the importance of talking with someone. Also, the mental health hygiene helped him a lot in his struggles.

“I’ve worked hard over the years to gain the emotional tools to overcome any mental pain that might test me. As men, we are not taught to talk about it. We just kept our heads down and worked on it. It’s not healthy, but that’s all we knew,” he said.

“If you’re going through depression that turns into mental hell, which I experienced, the most important thing you can do is talk to someone”he said and added that having the courage to talk to someone is your superpower.

