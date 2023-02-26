Dwayne Wade’s son received written notice on Saturday that he can change his gender and name. His name is no longer Zion

Source: Profimedia

On Saturday, the court in California officially allowed Zaion Wade, the son of the NBA great Dvejna Vejdayes become female and change her gender and name to Zaya Wade. Zaja is 15 years old, she was born in Miami and she has been waiting for this day since 2020, because now she has a written confirmation that she can change her gender.

Throughout the procedure, Zaja has the great support of his father, who wrote to the court to allow his son to officially change his gender. His child’s life story became known throughout the country in 2020, when Zaja announced that she was transgender. Her mother, Sivon, Dwayne’s ex-wife, also wrote to the court and asked that the gender and name change not be allowed, as she believed that the former basketball player wants to use the publicity financially around your child.

“I am concerned that Dwayne is pressuring our child to change his name and gender in order to take advantage of the financial benefits he has from numerous companies.“, announced Wade’s ex-wife, with whom he also has a son Zaire (21). Wade has two other children with two different women – daughter Kavia James (4) and son Xavier (9) and said that he supports the child in changing gender exclusively in her interest.

“No one in our house would force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, let alone change their identity. This is not a game for my family and especially not for Zaya. This is her life,” he also said. wrote on social networks the former NBA champion and one of the best players in recent league history. Wade has spoken publicly about a conversation with his son who told him he wanted to become a woman. He was shocked and delighted by the child’s courage. “I said – you are our leader. You are our leader and this is your chance to let your voice be heard,” Wade admitted in a TV appearance.