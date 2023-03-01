Home World dwight howard shoots three pointers in taiwan | Sport
Dwight Howard participated in the three-point shooting contest. Believe it or not.

Izvor: YouTube/YouTube/CBV Highlights

American veteran Dwight Howard (37) went to Taiwan to play basketball after 18 years in the NBA league, and there he showed the whole world a “talent” that was unknown – shooting from a distance.

The NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and eight-time All-Star participant even participated in the three-point shooting competition in Asia, although in America he shot a total of 103 three-pointers (and hit 22) in 18 years.

Until leaving the Lakers after the title in 2020, Howard shot a single-digit number of three-pointers, and then in Philadelphia he attempted 20 times, and in the Lakers last season 15 (and hit eight times).

He started to demonstrate what he was apparently denied in the NBA in Taiwan, where there is no one to stop him from shooting as many times as he wants. And the competition in threes was a real opportunity for that.


Dwight Howard
Izvor: YouTube/CBV highlights

