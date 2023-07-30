Dybala-Aouar golden duo: Roma beat Estrela 4-0. Llorente and Bove also scored – Forzaroma.info – Latest As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

The Giallorossi drop poker and win the first friendly in Portugal. Double for Joya who already has an excellent feeling with the Algerian. On Wednesday the match against Farense before returning to the capital

Roma win their second friendly in Portugal. After the draw with Braga comes the 4-0 against Estrela Amadora. Dybala’s brace and goals from Llorente and Bove decide. Compared to the match three days ago, Mourinho leaves Belotti out and lines up the Argentine and Pellegrini from the start. Joya was the superstar of the first half of the game, hitting the post at the start of the match and scoring two goals just before the referee’s double whistle. The second gem is the result of a great action with Aouar. The two already find each other wonderfully. They think about it in the second half Llorente e Bove to increase the advantage. The match ends 4-0, Wednesday at 20.45 the match against Farense then the return to Rome.

Lightning from Joya, Dybala decides the first half: 2-0 at the break

—

Second friendly for the Roma by Mourinho in Portugal after the draw against Braga. Special One leaves Belotti out and lines up the couple Dybala-El Shaarawy. Ndicka made his debut in defense from 1′, Svilar was in goal. The two go one step away from the advantage in the first moments of the race. There Joya only in front of the goalkeeper does he take the post in full, while Pharaoh shoots wide from an excellent position. The Giallorossi’s pressure continued and Aouar scored in the 15th minute, but the goal was disallowed for offside. at 27′ Zalewski warm up Brigido’s fists with his right foot from outside. At the end of the first fraction the Roma find the double benefit. Dybala takes care of it in the 42nd minute who unlocks the match with a shot below and two minutes later closes an excellent exchange with Aouar. Brace for the Argentine and 2-0 at the double whistle.

Llorente and Bove sign poker: Roma win 4-0.

—

The second half begins with 4 changes: Rui Patricio enters, LlorenteMancini and Belotti and Svilar, Ibanez, Ndicka e Pellegrini. He arrives in the 60th minute the first opportunity for the Giallorossi. Spinazzola he centers and kicks with his right foot, but his shot ends high over the crossbar. In the 72nd minute Roma’s trio arrives: action by Llorente on the wing who then serves Belotti. The Rooster closes the triangle and throws the Spaniard into the area who kicks with his right foot and makes it 3-0. Three minutes later there is also glory for Bove. The number 52 is served by Pagano in the area and signs the poker almost empty. The match ends 4-0, with the last Portuguese friendly against Farense on Wednesday.

Rome-Estrela Amadora 4-0, the match report

—

ROMA (3-5-2): Svilar (Rui Patrick 46′, Boer 80′); Ibanez (Mancini 46′), Smalling (Celik 70′), Ndicka (Llorente 46′); Kristensen (Karsdorp 70′), Pellegrini (Belotti 46′), Cristante (Matic 60′), Aouar (Small 80′), Zalewski (Spinazzola 60′); Dybala (Pagano 70′), El Shaarawy (Bove 60′).

A disp.: Rui Patrick, Boer, Mancini, Karsdorp, Llorente, Spinazzola, Celik, Matic, Bove, Pagano, Piscilli, Belotti All.: Mourinho.

STAR (3-4-3): Bruno Bridget; Gaspar, Michael (Lucao 71′), Mansur; Jean (Hevertton 71′), Reis, Vitò, Aloisio (Leo Jaba 71′); Ronald, Regis, Ronaldo. Available: Anthony Philip; Wagner, Lucao, Joneston, Hevertton, Peter Sla, Lamb, Leo Jaba, Kikas, Keliano. All.: Sergio Vieira

Markers: Dybala 42′, 44′ (R), Llorente 72′ (R), Bove 75′ (R)

Ammonite yourself: Ronald (E), Ndicka (R), Jean (E), Aloisio (E)

