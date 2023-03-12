No fifth game in a row from the first minute for Paulo Dybala. Surprising everyone a bit, José Mourinho left out the Roma number 21. Paulo had always played in the last few weeks and Mourinho wanted to preserve him because he will be there on Thursday Real society away and next Sunday the derby against Lazio. If necessary, Paulo will enter the second half, otherwise Foti (with Mourinho disqualified) will let him rest to have him fresh in the cup.