Home World Dybala on the bench in Roma-Sassuolo, the reason revealed: what happened
World

Dybala on the bench in Roma-Sassuolo, the reason revealed: what happened

by admin
Dybala on the bench in Roma-Sassuolo, the reason revealed: what happened

The editorial staff Sunday 12 March 2023, 17:48

No fifth game in a row from the first minute for Paulo Dybala. Surprising everyone a bit, José Mourinho left out the Roma number 21. Paulo had always played in the last few weeks and Mourinho wanted to preserve him because he will be there on Thursday Real society away and next Sunday the derby against Lazio. If necessary, Paulo will enter the second half, otherwise Foti (with Mourinho disqualified) will let him rest to have him fresh in the cup.

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  Ukraine, latest news. US and EU at work to transport wheat and corn out of Ukraine. Duma evaluates withdrawal from WHO and OECD

You may also like

Serie A: Roma-Sassuolo 1-3 on the field, penalty...

Igor Crnadak five proposals for the opposition |...

Smajlagić’s statements after the victory over Kosovo |...

a difficult year at the port of Palermo

Messina Denaro, threats to the lawyer who wanted...

Udinese News | Mancini and Marino with the...

The weapon used in Ukraine termites | Info

Mamini sinovi po horoskopu | Magazine | Horoscope

Where does Indonesia stand with its new capital

Cilavegna: two gunshots, depression and the yellow of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy