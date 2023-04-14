Home World Dyeing eggs poisonous plant | Magazine
World

by admin
The herbalist reveals which plant is perfect for decorating eggs, and which is poisonous!

Izvor: Shutterstock/Kurir TV/printscreen

Hosts and housewives who prefer traditional and natural dyeing of eggs for Easter have a wide variety of plants at their disposal. Some of them are cooked to color the eggs, while others are used for decoration.

Herbalist Marko Stevanović discovers a herb that perfectly decorates an egg. The plant in question is “brojika”, also known as glue or prilepak or in Latin “Galium aparine”.

“It can be found in meadows, it grows all over Belgrade. It is a wild, edible and medicinal plant. It is recognizable because it sticks to clothes, so you can’t miss it,” explains the herbalist.

In addition to brocade for decoration, when it comes to coloring eggs, nettle is ideal for that because it releases a bright green color. Also, you can always opt for a well-known bulb, as well as beetroot for red, turmeric for yellow, purple cabbage for lilac…

Bročika
Izvor: arousa/Shutterstock.com

Be especially careful when picking plants. As is the case with dyes from sachets, some plants can also be poisonous. According to the herbalist Stevanović, it is a mrazovac that looks like a sremuš i it is deadly poisonous.

“Generally, that plant is not used for dyeing eggs, more for nutrition,” Dr. herbalist Marko Stevanović pointed out in conclusion.

(WORLD)

