Dylan Dog: “A Horror Story”

The idea of ​​the creators of this Dylan Dog special must have been “why not give life to a love story in a horror context?”. The thought can be considered interesting and appetizing. How many works in the filmography of classic horror literature base the plot on a love relationship: “the Mummy”, “Count Dracula”.

“A Horror Story” with text by Alessandro Bilotta and drawings by Gerasio, published by Bonelli Editore, would have all it takes to be a curious book that breaks away from the usual plots consolidated by the nightmare investigator. It’s a shame that it gets lost in philosophical and psychological meanderings, themes that should be left to the operators of the sector, as it makes everything intriguing, complex and devoid of linearity of events, arriving at an ending that is not an ending.

Dylan Dog starts dating his old flame, Opal, who runs a yoga gym. Apparently, however, their happiness makes other people suffer, these people are none other than their exes, who in particular and mysterious circumstances, die. Behind all this there seems to be an individual, considered a medium who lives different realities, which influence each other and condition each other.

Unfortunately, the screenplay, which has a frenetic and framed story, does not support a realistic, refined drawing that recalls atmospheres of the comics past, immersing the reader in a dreamlike context, bringing to mind the Sandman books.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

