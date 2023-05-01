“Dylan Dog – And Then There Were None”

The number of Dylan Dog that we are about to review starts from a very successful basic screenplay: “10 Little Indians” by Agatha Christie.

“Dylan Dog – And then there was none” made by Vanzella on the screenplay and Pontrelli on the drawings, published by Sergio Bonelli, immediately takes the reader into a thriller story in which the occult detective will live an adventure more linked to yellow than horror .

Intense and evocative, the story, like the original Novel, takes place in a very luxurious villa which, due to the high tide, will remain isolated from the mainland until the morning.

The guests are all linked to Maribel Sorrow, who have arrived at the location for a last supper and learn of the last will of the woman, who died a short time before.

Waiting for them is Dylan Dog, a friend of Maribel and her executor, hired by Sorrow when she presented herself to him in the form of a ghost, as she remained tied to this world and wants to understand who killed her.

The story full of secrets that each character carries with him, will reach a terrible and dramatic ending, in which everyone is the victim and executioner of a ruthless party game, in which selfishness and lust for money are in force.

Each of the characters is not quite what they want you to believe, from the woman’s brother Archiebald Sorrow, niece Daisy Crawley who runs an art gallery with her husband Colin Gosling, Mrs Ethel Beavers who runs a foundation for unwed mothers, Doctor Aldriger Bert and his nurse Frances Jensen and finally the butler of the Branson house….

A comic in which Dylan Dog is more of a supporting character who witnesses the evolution of events, without being able to interact more than necessary, remaining a prisoner of revenge and rancor among the participants, unhinging those comic book rules that want him at the center of the action.

A work that goes beyond Dylan’s atmospheres but which is very pleasant to read, with a linear and fast narrative structure, without falling into an overly complex script in which the protagonist himself remains bound in a dead-end labyrinth.