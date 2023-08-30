“Dylan Dog Color Fest – Groucho Quinto”

Is a cartoonish version of Dylan Dog with a lot of humor possible? Sure if the main protagonist becomes Groucho.

“Dylan Dog Color Fest 46”, published by Bonelli, presents two very funny and absurd stories that highlight, in the form of parody, certain aspects of today’s society and culture. A very alternative reading that deviates from the scripts of the main newspaper.

The first story “Stardust”, created by Artibani and Cavazzano, projects us into the world of the film set. The producer Mister Nash would like to make a film about Dylan Dog, he contacts him to play himself in the feature film “Il Cucciolo di Satana”, offering him fifty thousand pounds. However, the investigator of the occult is very reluctant and only Groucho manages to convince him, when he shows him all the debts they have to pay.

Groucho is hired as critical supervisor of the set, here he knows many personalities including the actor Duncan; when he dies and sees him going through a portal, however, he decides to follow him. Thus he finds himself on an island where he meets celebrities such as Elvis Presley, Hendrix, James Dean, Marilyn Monroe and above all lives without having aged. But is all this possible?

A sparkling and fun story that brings back, through the line, to relive the Disney style of Mickey Mouse’s detective adventures. A carefree reading and I think unique for the type of magazine with original touches, such as when it makes fun of the choice of an actor to indulge in the politically correct and unpredictable.

The second story “Groucho in Hell”, created by Daw, we witness the descent into the Underworld by Groucho, disguised as Dante Alighieri, to recover Dylan Dog, who turns out to be dead in a crowd of a shop he had put on sale red shirts…

A story full of references to works and anime such as “The Army of Darkness”, “DragonBall”, “Mila and Shiro”, “L’incantevole Creamy” dedicated to fans of pop culture years 80-90. In all of this, the author takes us to a Hell that had to evolve, full of creatures who make jokes about everyday life.

The drawing, rather crude and suitable for completing this absurd story, which if I really have to find fault, appears to dwell a little too much in the final part, losing that initial freshness, as Groucho’s puns become excessive after each table of them presents various.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

