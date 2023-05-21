Dylan Dog Color Fest: “Luci e Ombre”

Dylan Dog is a multifaceted character, linked to the world of the occult and the paranormal, finding himself involved in events ranging from horror to drama, from black humor to oneiric, in which he interacts with multifaceted characters but all with a common point: they live tied to the abyss of darkness.

In this number of Dylan Dog Color Fest “Lights and Shadows”, in which there are three stories drawn by Francesco Dossena, with a very rough and stylized stroke that gives an oppressive atmosphere with a past flavor as if the stories came from the 60s -70 with strong references to works such as “Creepshow” and “The Twilight Zone”.

“Something Red”, “Red is the Earth” and “Desperate Red” are the titles of the three stories, in which the color Red is the main protagonist, around which the events of the investigator of the occult revolve, which have always rather encrypted endings, leaving a certain bitterness in the reader’s mouth.

Brilliant and multidimensional screenplays by Dylan, of his psychological introspections that allow the protagonist to be able to act on various levels of human madness, relating in relationships that are never easy in unscrupulous situations, giving rise to strong emotions.

A comic in which there cannot be a linear plot: from a picture that needs to be covered because otherwise the protagonists inside come to life, or a woman loved by Dylan who would like to rest after death, to whom the protagonist is still very attached and finally a strange creature who inflicts depression on a young girl. All plots in which reality is distorted by surreal situations, in which one has the impression that time has stopped.