Home » Dylan Dog Color Fest: “Luci e Ombre”
World

Dylan Dog Color Fest: “Luci e Ombre”

by admin
Dylan Dog Color Fest: “Luci e Ombre”

Dylan Dog is a multifaceted character, linked to the world of the occult and the paranormal, finding himself involved in events ranging from horror to drama, from black humor to oneiric, in which he interacts with multifaceted characters but all with a common point: they live tied to the abyss of darkness.

In this number of Dylan Dog Color Fest “Lights and Shadows”, in which there are three stories drawn by Francesco Dossena, with a very rough and stylized stroke that gives an oppressive atmosphere with a past flavor as if the stories came from the 60s -70 with strong references to works such as “Creepshow” and “The Twilight Zone”.

“Something Red”, “Red is the Earth” and “Desperate Red” are the titles of the three stories, in which the color Red is the main protagonist, around which the events of the investigator of the occult revolve, which have always rather encrypted endings, leaving a certain bitterness in the reader’s mouth.

Brilliant and multidimensional screenplays by Dylan, of his psychological introspections that allow the protagonist to be able to act on various levels of human madness, relating in relationships that are never easy in unscrupulous situations, giving rise to strong emotions.

A comic in which there cannot be a linear plot: from a picture that needs to be covered because otherwise the protagonists inside come to life, or a woman loved by Dylan who would like to rest after death, to whom the protagonist is still very attached and finally a strange creature who inflicts depression on a young girl. All plots in which reality is distorted by surreal situations, in which one has the impression that time has stopped.

See also  Argentina, points the gun in the face of Vice President Cristina Kirchner: arrested

You may also like

What attracts mosquitoes the most | Magazine

Crvena zvezda brings back Nikola Kalinić. | Sports

Mother and 4-year-old son found dead under bridge

state property has nominated San Paolo for university...

Teodora Džehverović is naked in the music video...

A man in Priboj died after a fight...

What did Zelensky get from the G7

«There is nothing left of Bakhmut, he remains...

Street priest and former peace broker in Mozambique,...

Russia says it has conquered all of Bakhmut

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy