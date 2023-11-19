“Dylan Dog Color Fest – The Living and the Others”

With Dylan Dog, the stories are always a discovery of realities that are not always the ones we experience.

In the book “Dylan Dog Color Fest – The Vivi and the Others” with a screenplay by Manzo Enrico, Barbato Paola and Enna Bruno with drawings by Giordano Alessandro, Camagni Jacopo, Dall’Agnol Piero, the reader is projected into three stories in which has a perception of the ephemerality of life around us.

A script with a dreamlike connotation will lead the investigator of the nightmare to live, directly and indirectly, experiences that travel on a thin line that divides the real from the unreal. A labyrinth of parallel worlds in which the protagonist takes the reader by the hand, so that he does not get lost between the pages.

Over the years, Dylan Dog is the fruit of an innovative critical reflection on the evolution of his investigations, which have become more of a journey to get to know oneself.

Three stories, each with a different trait to appeal to a wider audience but which instead risks creating a lot of confusion. In all three stories, there is a work of profound introspection both by the protagonist and by those around him.

In the first work “Invisible Presence”, the story takes place in a hypothetical future, in which Inspector Bloch, now elderly, searches for Dylan’s grave in the cemetery…

The second story “An Evil Gaze” which I consider to be the most interesting, with a more engaging plot and less Freudian aspects, all created with a fresh, light and dynamic design. Christmas setting but with the delivery of a gift by Dylan to Groucho, a portal opens from which the Krampus Mask emerges, the worst enemy of the Christmas spirit….

The third “Three Ghosts”, Dylan lives the experience of the death of another person….

Share this: Facebook

X

