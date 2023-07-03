Dylan Dog: “Fragments” – Mondo Japan

Every Dylan Dog book features absurd situations that are told in such a way that they are real.

“Dylan Dog – Fragments” published by Bonelli with a screenplay by Paola Barbato, presents an intense thriller on multipersonality that leaves the reader perplexed and shocked at the same time.

Dylan is re-enlisted for strategic reasons in the forces of order, temporarily, as a special agent of Scotland Yard, to track down a serial killer, who kills people, meticulously cleans the scene of the crime, reassembles the bodies and feels empathy for his victims after death. A lock of hair tied with a satin ribbon was found on the bodies.

The analyzed hair turns out to be Angelique’s, an old acquaintance of the nightmare investigator, who was the one who asked for Dylan to be involved, as Scotland Yard requests her help. Dylan and Angelique form a team of seven, all inmates, to solve the case….

An engaging story that page after page increases the tension even if towards the end the reading is rather complex and intrigued with some rather labyrinthine passages that force the reader to re-read them.

An old-fashioned mystery emerges from the tables, in which towards the middle of the adventure one perceives who is guilty perhaps because in the screenwriter’s idea there is the desire to create a dramatic twist. A disturbing and gloomy story that sometimes leaves a glimmer of faint humor open, probably not even wanted. The strength of this story is the accurate and surprising characterization of the “inmates” involved in the case, who emerge powerfully between the cartoons.

A book in which there is healthy horror, in the “Profondo Rosso” style that looks, precisely at the past genre.

