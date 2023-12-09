Dylan Dog: “Hazel la Morta”

Dylan Dog’s stories always leave me with something I’ve already seen in the cinematic panorama. There are always ideas or situations that connect to something already known and used in other literary fields.

This new issue is no exception: Dylan Dog “Hazel the Dead” on a screenplay by Rita Porretto, Silvia Mericone and Barbara Baraldi with drawings by Antonio Marinetti, in which the nightmare investigator finds himself involved in a series of murder-suicides, due to an entity, recalled from the afterlife, which appears on the cell phones of the unfortunate people, announcing to them that they will die within five days.

The demonic entity is the spirit of a woman named Hazel who in London in 1617 was accused of witchcraft and sentenced to death by hanging. Her death came after five days of agony. It is therefore said that her resentment lived through the centuries. Nowadays, a legend states that if you repeat “Hazel, death is knocking at the door” five times, she will appear and grant your wishes.

What is certain is that the people killed up to that point all had a correlation with each other and had called the woman back….

Reading the album, some films immediately come to mind such as “The Ring”, “Urban Legend”, “The Call”, just to name the best known. Logically, like all horror works of this genre, the comic also presents the classic ending which is not an ending but a ploy to give a completely personal rereading to the story and leave the door open for a further sequel.

This type of narration combined with a design that is very reminiscent of the “Secrets of the Crypt”, with an accurate and incisive style, brings the whole setting back to the end of the 90s, if it were not for the technology that tells us that we are in the middle of the 2000s .

A quick read, engaging and interesting in some respects, but it stops here. To quote the author Erich Remarque with his novel “All Quiet on the Western Front”, here we can say “All Quiet on the Dylan Dog Front”.

