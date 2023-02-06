What is behind all this story? What is the end of this trilogy that began with the number 435 which should give life to a return to the past of the occult investigator? Personally I found myself reading this last issue “… but with a lament”, arriving with unclear ideas about the two previous issues. Plot […]
The article “Dylan Dog … but with a whine”. comes from Mondo Japan.
See also Crimea explodes again!Explosion sounded on Kerch Bridge and Air Force Base, Russian missiles attacked residential buildings in Ukraine's second largest city, 17 killed and 42 injured | Russian-Ukrainian war | Rimea | Explosion | Kerch Bridge | Air Force Base | Explosion | Ukraine's Second Largest City | Kharkiv