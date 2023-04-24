Dylan Dog Od Boy n 18

Dylan Dog’s adventures always have a dreamlike connotation, in which one gets lost in worlds and situations that intersect one another, bringing to the fore a narrative context made of mystery and supernatural alchemy.

In this book “Dylan Dog Old Boy 18” published by Bonelli Editore, there are two stories, very different in terms of script but united by this effect of dreamlike surrealism.

“Waste Lands” with a screenplay by Andrea Cavaleto and drawings by Giovanni Preghieri, the occult detective receives a letter to go to a desolate place, on the Bodmin Moor moor, where a family lives isolated from everything and everyone and who have to deal with it with mysterious creatures that tend to come out when it rains.

The very realistic line drawing and the continuous black shades make the most of the oppressive situation that you live in that context, even that sense of humidity due to the continuous rains that accompany the tables exudes from the pages. In an emotional intensity, in which the question arises, if all this is not just a nightmare fruit of the mind of Dylan himself.

The story develops slowly to give way to fully understand the situation and the characters, later involving the reader in a conclusion with a twist that leads to the discovery of what is behind the presence of the strange creatures, leaving however a final open.

In the second story, “The Devil in Paradise” with a screenplay by Alessandro Rosso and drawings by Paolo Bacilieri, the dreamlike effect is more accentuated, as the story develops on two levels, one real and the other dreamy, in which the Dylan’s girlfriend: Ariel dies.

In reality due to a car accident, driven by Dylan, discovering that this happened because the detective’s car had been tampered with. In the world of dreams, whose setting is very reminiscent of 1800 England, the girl has a fall from her horse, the latter drugged.

The killer will not escape thanks to Dylan’s cat Cagliostro, and it is the feline that is the main protagonist who, despite seeing him little, is present in the salient moments of the story, secretly observing from everyone.

Intense stories, with a reading that leads the reader not on simple literary paths but have a very reflective effect, where dreams mix with reality and vice versa, in a game of Chinese boxes in which the truth is disguised as a nightmare.