Dylan Dog OldBoy n°19: Horror dalle tinte vintage.

The noir atmosphere, the atmosphere of a 60s horror film and a screenplay with macabre hues is the most complete summary that could be done for number 19 of “Dylan Dog OldBoy”, published by Bonelli.

Two stories with a strong vintage flavor, whose plates seem to have re-emerged from the 60s, a device supported by a gloomy drawing and a slow narration that intrigues and allows you to be captivating, making reading closer to watching a black and white film , full of pathos that leads the reader to leap from the sofa as they leaf through the next pages of the register, unaware of what will happen.

In the first story: “Storm at Mentore House”, the investigator of the nightmare is invited by Mrs. Rose Mentmore, to an estate in Scotland, to shed light on an alleged ghost that roams the villa. Dylan will instead find himself involved in a stormy family relationship, the non-idyllic interaction between Rose and his brother-in-law Benedict, the son William obtained from the previous marriage which is not quite what it wants to seem beyond secrets, diaries with uncomfortable truths and a legendary figure, Bronco Wallace who apparently isn’t just a local folk legend… All this to arrive at an unexpected and cruel ending.

In the second story: “The imperfect number”, Dylan Dog will find himself falling in love with two women who he will discover are sisters but who share a strange fate, all with a masterfully orchestrated final twist …

Both stories are very intense, made in a passionate way by the authors, pervaded by a ferocious drama that sometimes leads to letting the initial thread of the adventure get out of hand, thus making some rather twisted points.

The two works, the way they end, leave a bitter taste in the mouth and a sense of emptiness, in which they highlight a helpless Dylan Dog in the face of certain situations, so much so that he is almost a co-protagonist who observes the events that revolve around him he almost lived them in the third person.

