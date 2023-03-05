Dylan Dog’s new album is full of those catastrophic atmospheres of atomic danger, bringing to mind those 70-80s films such as “The Day After – the day after” but also that 60s cinematography made of experiments, sects and populations locked up in the their core made up of superstitions and macabre rituals.

“The Nameless City” with drawings by Giorgio Santucci and screenplay by Gabriella Contu, is a linear story with non-trivial aspects: Dylan finds himself in a ghostly city, without a name, located in the middle of the woods, not marked on the maps, inhabited by blind particular individuals who honor the cooling tower of nuclear fusion.

But who are these people cut off from the outside world? What do they want from Dylan Dog?

A thriller that fascinates the reader page after page, with a graphic trait that fully renders the raw and oppressive atmospheres with a very cinematic cut, so much so that Dylan himself does not even look like a comic book character but a Hollywood actor from the 50s-60s.

The nuclear theme, as it is described and drawn, brings to mind the Chernobyl disaster with all those mysteries that have never been exposed to public opinion. The same is true in this album, so much so that the main protagonist is the City, to which he is even granted a narrative voice, making Dylan a supporting actor in the “life” of the town built around the reactor.

An intriguing reading with that retro flavor of black and white films, in which humanity was always on the brink of extinction through its own fault.