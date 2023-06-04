Dylan Dog “The Conspiracy of the Guilty”

Taking hold of the new Dylan Dog album, entitled “The Conspiracy of the Guilty”, created by Fernando Caretta on a screenplay by Luigi Mignacco, one immediately gets the impression of being immersed in an Anglo-Saxon yellow from the 60s.

A feature that is often found in recent times, whose authors insert a few elements of modern technology that is used daily. This makes the story much more intriguing, with that retro flavor that brings back the black and white horror films that were seen in the late evening in the 80s.

The simple and linear script is effective and captures the reader’s attention until the final twist, after an investigation that brings to light many dark backgrounds, inherent to the protagonists involved.

The investigator of the occult, due to a road accident, is admitted to the Nowhere clinic; next to his room another patient is hospitalized, the banker Harry Trouble, in such critical condition that he cannot make it through the night.

Intrigued by the fact that Dylan had a conversation with his ghost, he goes to the crypt where he will be buried but here the banker’s body is absent as the body is moving completely calmly through the town, who will find himself discovering unpleasant surprises ….

A comic that has been drawn up with a narrative level that in some cases follows black humor, resulting in a strong point in the development of events and not weighing down the reading but making it sparkling and fast.

The drawing has a very vintage trait that gives even greater pathos to the story, with a very adult cut and a strong thriller climate. An intense reading without diminishing in complicated situations and intrigues, bringing everything back to a classic of comic book literature.