Dylan Dog: “The Indifferent” – Mondo Japan

Sometimes indifference, the discomfort of bad living is worse than death, as one is alive but dead inside.

In the album Dylan Dog “Gli Indifferenti”, written by Rita Poretto and Silvia Mericone, with drawings by Armitano, the investigator of the nightmare is involved in a claustrophobic story in a dark, dramatic context with a powerful emotional and biting impact.

Old Boy is forced to take the subway, as his car is at the mechanic’s. As he descends the escalator, he is overwhelmed by an individual who hands him a note that turns out to be from the architect George Greialle, on the back of which there is written “tell lauren I’m trying to go home”. The man in question has been missing for the past six years, losing track of him.

Dylan decides to investigate inside the subway, until he is approached by a strange individual named Virgil, who leads him on the one-under the runaway train traveling on a siding, a train that never turns back and never reaches its destination….

A story, in which we will learn about many individuals who got lost in the subway which turns out to be, for them, an absurd and cruel refuge to escape a problematic life, devoid of interests that has made them indifferent to society, to the world of the living that surrounds them.

Pages in which he no longer has the conception of time and distance, whose only viable way is that of the absurd which is not so different from that of everyday life. “The Indifferent” is a story that only superficially looks like a normal psychological horror but in reality, between the tables it hides a very specific warning, towards an individualistic, overbearing, violent and narcissistic society. To give greater prominence to this theme, the drawings, which are dirty, shaded, full of dark shadows at times crude, veer towards a whirlwind of shots that reveal all the verve of the author, who was able to create a intensity and a pathos with flashes of unique madness, with an ending where fiction and reality merge but with a single result: the drama of everyday life continues without solutions.

After reading this issue of Dylan Dog, will you be able to take the subway with the same eyes as before?

