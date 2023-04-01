If you are a lover of science fiction literature and cinematography of the 50-60s, this Dylan Dog book is perfect. “The Silent Invasion” by Barbara Baraldi and Davide Furnò, published by Sergio Bonelli Editore, makes the reader relive the atmospheres of those retro-flavored productions.

Dylan Dog finds himself involved in a kidnapping of people, inside a radio station during the transmission managed by the beautiful Sheri. This one had contacted the occult detective, because lately he had received phone calls from a mysterious character who claimed that she saw them as creatures who hide among ordinary mortals, get dressed, do the same jobs as all normal people and walk among the people without anyone noticing.

The kidnapper, Wayne, who sees people’s faces blurry during a scuffle with a radio equipment upgrade technician, kills him but is shot dead by snipers that the police had positioned around the building.

However, Dylan manages to create a sort of connection with Wayne that allows him to see what he saw, so much so that he appears to him inviting him to look for the White City and at the same time he begins to see the faces of some individuals in a blurry way….

It is undoubtedly a very engaging story, the authors tell us an adventure imbued with many vintage elements which, however, in the last part bring us back to current problems, the population increasingly subject to digitization by products created by nameless multinationals, at the whose service are faceless executives and employees who have made use of compliant politicians, all this by enslaving people and making them automatons.

In this register, the psychological aspects of the performers put on the field are excellently outlined, with intense texts especially in the finale, a warning that makes you think a lot. A mature, profound album is therefore proposed, with an attack on the political system that immediately brings to mind the film “Invasion of the Body Snatchers”.

The slightly dirty design, rich in shading in which black reigns, makes the most of it by creating unique suggestions with a great impact.