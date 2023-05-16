Džajić and Šurbatović visiting Čeferin | Sport

Dragan Džajić and Jovan Šurbatović talked with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin about Serbia’s potential candidacy for the European Youth Championship in 2027, that is, about the Europa League and Conference League finals when the National Stadium is built.

Source: Promo/FSS

The president of the Football Association of Serbia (FSS) Dragan Džajić and general secretary Jovan Šurbatović were guests of UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin in Nion. Čeferin invited the FSS leaders for an official visit, and on that occasion they discussed many important topics with him and his associate Zoran Laković.

“Džajić and Šurbatović informed President Čeferin about the strategic goals of our organization for the next four years, which primarily relate to joint investments in infrastructure and grass surfaces, the construction of an administrative building, the establishment of the FSS Academy and the possibility of Serbia hosting one of the final tournaments of the European championships in younger age categories”it is stated in the FSS announcement.

It was explained that there was also talk of Serbia’s potential bid to host the U21 European Championship in 2007, while it was also stated that by building the National Stadium – we gain chances to organize the finals of the Europa League or the Conference League.

“President Čeferin once again praised the efforts of the FSS, which, with the wholehearted support of the Government of the Republic of Serbia, properly uses UEFA funds intended for the development of infrastructure and creating a more beautiful image on football fields throughout the country. It was once again confirmed that on October 4, 2023, Belgrade will host HAT-TRICK of the UEFA Committee, and it is almost certain that one of the next seminars of the UEFA Referee Organization will also be held at the FSS Sports Center in Stara Pazova.” it is stated in the announcement and adds that Belgrade’s candidacy for the organization of the UEFA Congress in the coming years has also been considered.

