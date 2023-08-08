Džanan Musa: We hope to qualify for the OI Sports

The national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina in basketball prepared in Vlašić for the pre-qualification tournament in Poland.

“Dragons” are currently in Sarajevo, and from August 12 to 20 they will play in Group B with Poland, Hungary and Portugal.

Real Madrid basketball player Džanan Musa expressed the hope that the “dragons” will show themselves in the right light in Poland.

“The atmosphere is very good, now we have completed ourselves and we did the first training session with Nurkić. We think that we will function well as a team, we functioned well at Vlašić as well. Today we received the good news that Alibegović’s star has been removed, so everyone who is together I can be in the team and we are happy about that. We hope that we will be ready for the pre-qualifications and that we will show ourselves in the right light and qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris.” said Musa.

As a reminder, the first two teams from the group will advance to the semi-finals, where they will play against the best two teams from group A (Czech Republic, Israel, Estonia, North Macedonia). Only the winner of the tournament goes on to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris.

