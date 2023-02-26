The actress from adult films of Serbian origin, Džesika Stojadinović Stoja, surprised her followers on social networks

Source: MONDO, Petar Stojanović

The world-famous actress from adult films, Džesika Stojadinović Stoja, is still active in the industry of 18+ content that she records and, among other things, publishes on her Onlifens account.

A few years ago, during a visit to Belgrade, she revealed to MONDO that “Serbs are the best in bed”, shared details from her long career, and now she is in the center of attention because of her looks. Stoja posted on Twitter a screenshot of a conversation she had via video call with a friend who works in marketing, and who originally posted this picture.

Stoja reposted the photo, thanked for the conversation, and showed her followers how she looks in the home version. At first glance, you won’t recognize her.

You know Stoja like this:

Stoja has cut her hair short, wears glasses and looks like this in the home version:

Izvor: Twitter/stoya

(World)