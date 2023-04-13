Home World E-cigarette company Juul to pay US states $462 million for promoting its products to teenagers
Juul, a well-known company that produces electronic cigarettes, has done so a deal to settle a series of ongoing lawsuits with several US states in which it was accused of having promoted its products among adolescents, towards whom it is forbidden to target campaigns for products with nicotine and among whom Juul has become very popular in the United States in recent years. The agreement calls for Juul to pay a total of $462 million (about €420 million) over the next eight years, which will go to the states of New York, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Mexico, and the District of Columbia. Agreements of this type have already been made in the past with other US states, and there are other similar lawsuits underway.

In addition, last June the US government agency that deals with the safety and regulation of food and drugs (FDA) had forbidden the sale of Juul cigarettes in the United States for health reasons, claiming that the company had not convincingly demonstrated the safety of certain substances in its devices. However, Juul had appealed and the ban was suspended.

