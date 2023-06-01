E20: inflation estimate slowing down to +6.1% yoy in May

World Euro area inflation rose 6.1% in May, down from 7% in April

Euro area inflation rose by 6.1% in May, down from 7% in April, according to Eurostat’s flash estimate. In May, the Eurozone purchasing managers’ index for the manufacturing sector fell to a 36-month low at 44.8 from 45.8 in April, still higher than the preliminary estimate of 44.6, according to data released by S&P Global and the Hamburg Commercial Bank. According to the report, factory prices fell for the first time since September 2020.

