EA announces the magical FPS Immortals of Aveum

EA has announced Immortals of Aveuma new Magic FPS only single player coming the July 20th on Xbox Series X|S. Developed by Ascendant Studiosa new studio employing industry veterans, the game is set in a new fantasy universe, full of conflict and on the brink of collapse.

The game will have a gory and cinematic approach and will see us play as Jak, the newest member of an order of warrior mages who master all three colors of magic – blue, green and red – and decimate legions of enemies with skillful chain attacks and counters well calibrated. Combining a modern story with a fantasy setting, the world of Aveum is filled with unforgettable characters, fast-paced action, and spell-based combat that defies FPS conventions.

Raised without powers and in poverty, Jak is a so-called Advenire, or a person who unexpectedly manifests magical abilities in the course of life. Thanks to his newfound potential, Jak is recruited by General Kirkan to join the Order of the Immortals and reluctantly drawn into humanity’s endless war for control of magic. With powerful wizards and legions of soldiers on both sides of the Everwar, Jak and his elite order of Immortals must unravel the mysteries of Aveum’s tormented past, if there is any hope of saving its future.

We leave you with the announcement trailer of the game and a set of images: enjoy!