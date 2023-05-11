Home » EA offers us an insight into the features of F1 23
EA offers us an insight into the features of F1 23

EA and Codemasters today released an in-depth video on the features of F1 23the new car simulator coming soon June 16th. The video focuses on the main innovations that the game will bring: the Improved handling and physics and new controller technology Precision Drivewhich offers players better overall vehicle handling and a completely revamped experience.

New features requested by the community, such as the 35% race distance not red flags, are the subject of this study. Also detailed are the two brand new race locations that will make their debut at launch – the Las Vegas Street Circuit in Nevada, USA, and the Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar – and details how the circuits were created to deliver the most accurate representations in the game.

We leave you with the video and some new images; good vision!

