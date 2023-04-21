Home » EA reveals the gameplay of the new magical FPS
A week after the official announcement, EA returns to show us theFPS magico single player di Ascendant Studios Immortals of Aveumand does it with a long demonstration of the gameplay subtitled in Italian.

The movie shows us numerous game scenes and cut-scenes of the story, illustrating how we can exploit and upgrade a wide variety of spells and abilities, customizing our character so that it adapts to our style of play.

Here is the video below, while we remind you that Immortals of Aveum is expected for July 20th.

