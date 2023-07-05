EA Sports FC 24 arrives on September 29, with 7 days early access

This year the fans of the series FIFA will see the long-awaited transformation of the franchise into EA Sports FC 24, with the abandonment of the historic football brand but continuing in the wake of the games made so far. EA had already announced that just this month it would reveal more about the game, but now we may already know the release date.

According to the French site Dealabsin fact, the game will come on September 29thonce again confirming the tradition of early autumn releases for the EA football series, and will arrive in Standard and Ultimate versions: owners of the latter will also be able to enjoy 7 days early access to the title, thus being able to play it already from 22 September. Since the same date, the owners of Game Pass Ultimate o EA Play they will be able to start the period of 10 hour free trial.

We just have to wait for the announcement of EA to find out if these dates will be confirmed!

