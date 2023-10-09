EA Sports WRC gives us a long look at the gameplay

EA and Codemasters have released a new long video today EA SPORTS WRCgiving us a look at the game’s gameplay across three tracks and different weather conditions.

Below is a brief description of the game and the new gameplay video; We remind you that the game is expected for November 3.

EA SPORTS WRC allows you to build the car of your dreams in the brand new official video game of the FIA ​​World Rally Championship, the first developed by the award-winning DiRT Rally series team. Design and drive the rally car of your dreams with the debut of Builder Mode, compete and win in the latest events, as well as real-life highlights and nostalgic throwbacks in Moments Mode, or battle the elements on dirt, snow and asphalt in search of the perfect ride. WRC will feature over 200 rally stages with never-before-seen realism, fidelity and detail, and 78 real rally cars, spanning the entire history of the sport. The Dynamic Handling System is the most authentic and dynamic driving model that the Codemasters team has created to date.

MX Video – EA SPORTS WRC

