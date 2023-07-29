Eagles co-founder and bassist Randy Meiser dies

Randy Meisner has died at the age of 77 due to complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) from which he suffered

The death of Meisner has been confirmed through social networks and the official website of the Eagles. The statement says: “The Eagles are sad to report that founding member, bassist and vocalist, Randy Meisnerpassed away on July 26 in Los Angeles at the age of 77, due to complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“As the original bassist for the pioneering country-rock group, Bit, Randy He was at the forefront of the musical revolution that began in Los Angeles in the late 1960s. They also add thatRandy was an integral part of the Eagles on the band’s early success. Her vocal range was astonishing, as evident in her ballad “Take It to the Limit.”

Meisner, along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley y Bernie Leadonthey formed Eagles in 1971. He played bass and sang on several of the group’s most popular albums, including “Eagles“, “Desperado“, “On The Border“, “One of these nights“, y “Hotel California“. Meisner left the Eagles in 1977 and was replaced by Timothy B Schmitwho also replaced him in Poco.

Meisner was excluded from the reunion tour of Eagles in 1994, but appeared with the band in 1998 for their induction into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Together they performed “Take It Easy” and “Hotel California.” He was also invited by the Eagles to participate in their world tour “History of the Eagles” in 2013, but was unable to join them due to ongoing health issues.